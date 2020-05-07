Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 102.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $72.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.39. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $94.85.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $248.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.69 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 2,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $258,097.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,390.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $330,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,529,075.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,998 over the last 90 days. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Dougherty & Co upped their target price on Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

