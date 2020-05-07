Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,566,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,186,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,983,000 after acquiring an additional 404,522 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,091,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,144,000 after acquiring an additional 52,262 shares during the period. 58.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $44.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $59.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.33.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $153.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

