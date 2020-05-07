Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Position in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $129.17 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 52-week low of $79.62 and a 52-week high of $134.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.13 and a 200-day moving average of $106.98.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.35 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KNSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.