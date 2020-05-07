Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 28,583 Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Valmont Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 565,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,694,000 after buying an additional 25,378 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 560,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,879,000 after buying an additional 26,409 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 513,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,948,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 492,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,754,000 after buying an additional 65,130 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,023,000 after buying an additional 45,234 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $108.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.60 and a 12 month high of $154.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.18.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.60. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VMI shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.33.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

