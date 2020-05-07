Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 5,600 Shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,012,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,495,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 197.9% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 85,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESGR. BidaskClub cut shares of Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $134.68 on Thursday. Enstar Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $94.58 and a fifty-two week high of $213.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $380.57 million during the quarter.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

