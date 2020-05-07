Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 14,300 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Calavo Growers worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.9% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVGW. BidaskClub cut Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Calavo Growers from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Calavo Growers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $52.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $100.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.19 million, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.47). Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $63,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $922,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

