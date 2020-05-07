Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth approximately $2,592,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Rambus by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 94,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 18,672 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Rambus by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rambus by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,846,000 after buying an additional 28,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.26.

Rambus stock opened at $15.27 on Thursday. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $63.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Rambus’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Kissner sold 4,129 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $49,754.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,820.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,733 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $153,711.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,740.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,612 shares of company stock valued at $214,018. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

