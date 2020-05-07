Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 66.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 204,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 81,272 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 763,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $6,094,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 16.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 257,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 36,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 388,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $80,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Swope bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $44,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

PDM has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

NYSE:PDM opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

