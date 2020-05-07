Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Central Garden & Pet worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CENTA. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,071,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $30.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.40. Central Garden & Pet Co has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

