Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 151,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JJSF opened at $118.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $196.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.33 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CL King assumed coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

