Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,690 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Weis Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th.

NYSE WMK opened at $54.64 on Thursday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $54.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.10.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $902.39 million for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%.

Weis Markets Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

