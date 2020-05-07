Bessemer Group Inc. Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Safety Insurance Group worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAFT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 486,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,254,000 after buying an additional 23,920 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $77.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.48 and a 200-day moving average of $90.14. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.45 and a one year high of $103.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.40.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 10.32%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Srb bought 17,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.75 per share, with a total value of $1,261,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.89 per share, for a total transaction of $77,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 36,562 shares of company stock worth $2,651,870. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

