Bessemer Group Inc. Has $3.16 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 93.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,954 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 500,494 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 29,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Target by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 492 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its position in Target by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Target by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $113.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.82 and its 200-day moving average is $113.54. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $70.03 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Target from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.91.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

