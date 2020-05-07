Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.82 Million Position in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 88.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,170 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 634,595 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $38.67 on Thursday. Open Text Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.70.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Open Text had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $814.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Open Text Corp will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1746 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

OTEX has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Open Text from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Open Text from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.