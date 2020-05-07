Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.71.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $283.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $296.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.54 and a 200-day moving average of $261.71. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.80.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. The company had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at $248,984,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

