Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 188.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,570 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of ExlService worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $62.07 on Thursday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day moving average of $66.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on ExlService from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on ExlService from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ExlService from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ExlService from $86.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.78.

In related news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $74,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $90,841.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,032.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

