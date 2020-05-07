Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stake in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Addus Homecare worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 40.7% in the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 29,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 8,483 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 23.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare in the first quarter valued at about $430,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $83.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.51. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Addus Homecare Co. has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $104.56.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.08 million. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 3.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti lowered their target price on Addus Homecare from $115.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Addus Homecare in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Addus Homecare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

In other news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $27,505.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $380,594.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

