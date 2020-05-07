Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.14 Million Holdings in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of The Providence Service worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in The Providence Service by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Providence Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Providence Service by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in The Providence Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in The Providence Service by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Providence Service alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSC opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The Providence Service Co. has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $71.97. The stock has a market cap of $742.13 million, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average of $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.80 million. The Providence Service had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRSC. BidaskClub upgraded The Providence Service from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Providence Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Providence Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.