Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Radian Group worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Radian Group by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,878,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,746,000 after buying an additional 983,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,994,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,351,000 after purchasing an additional 160,820 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,972,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,785,000 after purchasing an additional 120,292 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,840,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,464,000 after purchasing an additional 469,822 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth about $59,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Radian Group Inc has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $26.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.82.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.43 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 44.03%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Radian Group Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Radian Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Radian Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

