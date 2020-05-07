Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,382,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 27,255 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,681,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 74,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,021,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $51.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.99. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

