Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,689 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.10% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWB. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 599.3% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 509,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,258,000 after acquiring an additional 436,351 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,673,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,332,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 270.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 320,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,770,000 after acquiring an additional 233,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,699,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $53.49 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $39.81 and a one year high of $60.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.75.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.