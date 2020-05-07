Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 41,679 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 272.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 41,679 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.11% of NuVasive worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NuVasive by 13,762.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 289,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,398,000 after buying an additional 66,989 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in NuVasive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of NUVA opened at $56.81 on Thursday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $81.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.32.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $259.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.32 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NUVA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NuVasive from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.28.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

