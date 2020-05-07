Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 15,789 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 231.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,789 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Quidel worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quidel by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Quidel by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quidel alerts:

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $142.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.74 and a beta of 1.06. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $52.49 and a 52 week high of $146.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.59.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. Quidel had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 12,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $1,002,787.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QDEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Quidel in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.