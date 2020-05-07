Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 1,218 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,912,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after purchasing an additional 78,152 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $200,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,659. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,327 shares of company stock worth $6,699,485. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $77.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.87 and a 200 day moving average of $69.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.19.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

