Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 8,300 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Park National worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRK. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 6,105.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

PRK stock opened at $73.22 on Thursday. Park National Co. has a 1-year low of $68.48 and a 1-year high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.90 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Oneill acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.98 per share, with a total value of $394,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,005.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Park National Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

