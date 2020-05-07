Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 580 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 89,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Finally, Wesleyan Assurance Society lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 660.9% in the 1st quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHKP. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.79.

CHKP stock opened at $105.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.05. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $120.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

