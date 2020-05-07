Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 5,700 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of The Ensign Group worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels acquired 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.80 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,179.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $52,849.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 241,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,725,251.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,186 shares of company stock valued at $683,863 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ENSG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Shares of ENSG opened at $33.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.77. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.34.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $560.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.48 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.