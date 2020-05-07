Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 400 Shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of Universal worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Universal by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal by 393.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UVV opened at $43.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 5.83. Universal Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.86.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $505.05 million during the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

About Universal

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

