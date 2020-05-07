Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) PT Set at €97.00 by Independent Research

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) has been assigned a €97.00 ($112.79) target price by investment analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BEI. Bankhaus Lampe set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. HSBC set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Beiersdorf has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €97.56 ($113.44).

BEI stock opened at €91.00 ($105.81) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.67. Beiersdorf has a one year low of €77.62 ($90.26) and a one year high of €117.25 ($136.34). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €92.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €101.07.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

