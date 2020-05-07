Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) PT Set at €85.00 by UBS Group

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) received a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective from investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BEI. Morgan Stanley set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €97.56 ($113.44).

ETR:BEI opened at €91.00 ($105.81) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81. Beiersdorf has a 1 year low of €77.62 ($90.26) and a 1 year high of €117.25 ($136.34). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €92.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of €101.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

