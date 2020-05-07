Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) PT Set at €85.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) has been assigned a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BEI. Morgan Stanley set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €97.56 ($113.44).

BEI opened at €91.00 ($105.81) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion and a PE ratio of 28.81. Beiersdorf has a 1-year low of €77.62 ($90.26) and a 1-year high of €117.25 ($136.34). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €92.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €101.07.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

