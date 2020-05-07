Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €64.00 by Nord/LB

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been given a €64.00 ($74.42) price target by research analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BAYN. Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Independent Research set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €80.82 ($93.98).

BAYN opened at €58.45 ($67.97) on Tuesday. Bayer has a 12 month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12 month high of €123.82 ($143.98). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €55.51 and its 200 day moving average price is €66.78.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

