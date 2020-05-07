Barrington Research Weighs in on Lawson Products, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Lawson Products in a research note issued on Monday, May 4th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lawson Products’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $91.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.17 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.71%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LAWS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of LAWS stock opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48. Lawson Products has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $58.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

In related news, major shareholder King Luther Capital Management purchased 11,600 shares of Lawson Products stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $401,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Decata purchased 3,000 shares of Lawson Products stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,450.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,100 shares of company stock worth $600,574. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lawson Products in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lawson Products in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lawson Products in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lawson Products in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lawson Products in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

