Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Upgraded at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $8.50 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Securities raised shares of Barings BDC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Barings BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $11.00 to $7.25 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

NYSE BBDC opened at $6.80 on Monday. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $10.59. The company has a market cap of $322.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.37.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 115.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.92%.

In other Barings BDC news, CFO Jonathan Bock purchased 5,875 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $48,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,664. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas M. Finke purchased 15,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 37,625 shares of company stock worth $288,018. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.