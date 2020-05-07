BancorpSouth Bank Buys 26,940 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 95.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,253 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,940 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.3% of BancorpSouth Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Walt Disney by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after buying an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $100.88 on Thursday. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $182.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

