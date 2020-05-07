B. Riley Weighs in on TG Therapeutics Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) – B. Riley issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,459.88% and a negative net margin of 113,730.27%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TGTX. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $19.70. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,880,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,672,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 984.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,179,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after buying an additional 1,070,706 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,655,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 389.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 793,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after buying an additional 631,210 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,510,000. 53.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.