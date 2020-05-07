B. Riley Weighs in on Cars.com Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cars.com in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Krowl now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cars.com’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $148.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.57 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. Cars.com’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

CARS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cars.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of CARS stock opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $23.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000.

In other Cars.com news, Director Bryan Wiener bought 4,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James F. Rogers bought 7,050 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $49,632.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,650 shares of company stock worth $171,254 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

