B. Riley Cuts Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Price Target to $43.00

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Office Properties Income Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OPI. TheStreet upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Office Properties Income Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $25.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $35.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.67.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $149.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.03 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 0.42%. Analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 36.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,280,000 after purchasing an additional 51,848 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 184,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 244.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 246,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

