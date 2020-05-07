Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.23). On average, analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $90.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.57 and a 200-day moving average of $66.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.18 and a beta of 3.30. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 9.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $158.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.56.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

