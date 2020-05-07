Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 73.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

AAXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $66.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,585.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.90. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 52 week low of $49.80 and a 52 week high of $90.10.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $1,250,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,395.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hadi Partovi bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.47 per share, with a total value of $1,109,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,118,805.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 76,091 shares of company stock valued at $6,137,725 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

