Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Holdings Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,468 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.53% of Axis Capital worth $17,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Axis Capital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Axis Capital by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 45,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Axis Capital by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Axis Capital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Axis Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AXS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut Axis Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Axis Capital from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Axis Capital from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Axis Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

NYSE:AXS opened at $36.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.46.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.02). Axis Capital had a net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.08%.

In other news, CEO Albert Benchimol purchased 2,704 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,009 shares in the company, valued at $20,662,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry B. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $649,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,392.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,464 shares of company stock worth $435,902. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

