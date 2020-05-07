Avast (LON:AVST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Avast (LON:AVST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Avast in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 405 ($5.33) price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avast from GBX 602 ($7.92) to GBX 557 ($7.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 469.89 ($6.18).

Shares of LON:AVST opened at GBX 473.20 ($6.22) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 393.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 430.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Avast has a one year low of GBX 263.60 ($3.47) and a one year high of GBX 552 ($7.26).

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

