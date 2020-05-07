AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,686 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $5,348,410,000. State Street Corp raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,133,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,253,000 after purchasing an additional 243,424 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $606,892,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,858,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,433,000 after purchasing an additional 131,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,356,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,145,000 after purchasing an additional 913,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.71.

NYSE:AVB opened at $156.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $229.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.17.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $547.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

