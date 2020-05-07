Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 565 ($7.43) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 653 ($8.59) to GBX 557 ($7.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. HSBC cut shares of Auto Trader Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 410 ($5.39) in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 368 ($4.84) to GBX 348 ($4.58) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 535.94 ($7.05).

AUTO stock opened at GBX 464.70 ($6.11) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.01. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of GBX 308.60 ($4.06) and a one year high of GBX 747 ($9.83). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 421.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 524.34.

In other Auto Trader Group news, insider David W. Keens bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 361 ($4.75) per share, with a total value of £90,250 ($118,718.76).

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

