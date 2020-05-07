Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$56.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.58 million.

ACB opened at C$0.99 on Thursday. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of C$0.87 and a 1-year high of C$12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.53.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACB. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CIBC lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Pi Financial set a C$2.00 price target on Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.36.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

