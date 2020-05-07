Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.06) per share for the quarter.
Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$56.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.58 million.
ACB opened at C$0.99 on Thursday. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of C$0.87 and a 1-year high of C$12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.53.
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile
Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.
