Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Now Covered by Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AUPH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.16.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.41. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $21.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.59.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 38,941.82% and a negative return on equity of 46.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,516,000 after acquiring an additional 62,202 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 39,442 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

