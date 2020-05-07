AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.32

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.32 and last traded at $31.91, with a volume of 289453 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.16.

Several research analysts recently commented on AUDC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of AudioCodes from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $961.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.01 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.51.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. AudioCodes had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 43,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 21,196 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AudioCodes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in AudioCodes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in AudioCodes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,000. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioCodes Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

