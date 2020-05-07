ASOS (LON:ASC) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,243 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,243 ($29.51) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ASC. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,227 ($55.60) to GBX 3,995 ($52.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,650 ($34.86) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.26) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on ASOS from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,043.94 ($40.04).

ASC stock opened at GBX 2,514 ($33.07) on Thursday. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 975.20 ($12.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,774.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,821.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.83.

ASOS (LON:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported GBX 27.60 ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) by GBX 21.80 ($0.29). Sell-side analysts forecast that ASOS will post 8116.4850033 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ian Dyson purchased 1,500 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,164 ($41.62) per share, for a total transaction of £47,460 ($62,430.94). Also, insider Nicholas Robertson acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,100 ($27.62) per share, with a total value of £21,000,000 ($27,624,309.39).

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

