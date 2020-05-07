Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $234.38, but opened at $220.44. Arista Networks shares last traded at $208.01, with a volume of 2,490,148 shares changing hands.

Specifically, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.68, for a total value of $389,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,204.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $184,030.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,633.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,070 shares of company stock valued at $13,717,479. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arista Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.59.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.27 and its 200-day moving average is $207.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.45 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. Arista Networks’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1,615.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.