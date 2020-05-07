Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.54 million for the quarter. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 32.23%. On average, analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ACRE opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $17.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.51%.

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, Director James Alan Henderson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $435,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,001.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Arougheti bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 372,776 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,924. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $17.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

